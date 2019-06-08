Zimbabwean pilot facing culpable homicide charge denied bail

A 31-year-old Zimbabwe national facing a litany of charges including culpable homicide was denied bail when he appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Friends and family of Kelvin Zirema, 31, packed the court gallery and followed proceedings attentively.

Port Elizabeth Magistrate Xolisa Dlolisa told Zirema: “If someone is in South Africa illegally, the court or state should not grant bail to such a person.”

The accused, a qualified helicopter pilot, faces additional charges which include driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving, defeating the ends of justice and contravening the Immigration Act.

His court appearance stems from an accident that occurred on May 12. The state alleges that on that day Zirema was driving an Audi A4 that claimed the life of Anthony Agbo, 36.

The accident took place on Beach Road, Summerstrand. Another 26-year-old pedestrian from Zwide was also critically injured and she subsequently lost her left leg.

Zirema was ordered to remain in custody and the matter was postponed to July 26 for further investigation.