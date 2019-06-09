Public protector was 'played': FSB ruling is challenged by regulator

An investigation by the public protector's office into the Financial Services Board (FSB), following the stripping of pension fund surpluses in a fraudulent scheme that led to them being placed under curatorship, is being taken on review, with claims of bias against advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The pension fund mismanagement occurred a decade ago while the complaint was laid with Mkhwebane in 2017 by EFF leader Julius Malema. Among matters probed was that an attorney appointed as curator used his own law firm to recover assets on behalf of the fund under curatorship.

In her report in March this year, the public protector made findings of impropriety and maladministration against the FSB, now called the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and its then executive officer, advocate Dube Tshidi.

The regulating authority has now filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court requesting the court to review and set aside the report by the public protector. The matter is scheduled to be on the court roll in November.

"The review is sought on the basis that it is immediately apparent from the report that the public protector's findings and conclusions are entirely unreasonable. It is also our view that the manner in which she conducted her investigation renders the findings reviewable for perceived bias, bad faith and/or ulterior motives. The only other explanation for these failures is gross incompetence and negligence," the authority purports in a statement accompanying its legal challenge.