IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi set to be replaced in August

By August 25 the IFP will have have a new leader for the first time since it was founded in 1975.

The IFP - the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal after bouncing back in May's general election - will host a national conference later this year, scheduled from August 23-25. The party's national executive committee on Monday announced that the party would elect a national leader at the conference.

National spokesman Mkhuleki Hlengwa told SowetanLIVE that the decision not to stand for re-election as leader by the party's president, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, "still stands".

The IFP has been battling to hold a conference, with several postponements along the way, but Hlengwa said all was in order to go ahead with a conference in August.

He blamed what he called "bogus branches" for previous postponements. The general election was also blamed, among other factors.

Having earlier in the year announced that the conference would be held in July, Hlengwa said the NEC had elected to push the date back to August to avoid clashing with the party's youth and women's wings, which were set to hold their respective conferences in July.