‘It’s chaos’: Doctors, nurses work in fear of their lives

But after discussions with key players during the course of Monday, new security measures were announced.

“Interventions in the security project plan include the installation of high-mast lights in the precinct of the hospital, reparation of the perimeter fence, security locks, and limiting access to the hospital and the hospital grounds from 8pm until 6am. A venue operation centre made up of SAPS, institutional security management, and the community policing forum will also be established at the hospital,” it said.

Sama asked doctors to e-mail concerns about safety.

One e-mail seen by Times Select says Pelonomi Hospital’s main gate is often open, security guards don’t watch the gate, and doctors do not feel safe. There had been calls for students and doctors to stop working at night.

Broken security gate

Dr Jeremy O'Kennedy, chairperson of the Registrar’s Representative Council at the UFS, said the security was so lax , “it was just a matter of time before something happened”.

For instance, the keypad at the security gate, where the intern was sleeping when the attempted rape happened, had been broken for seven months.

“I can say, a hundred percent for the past two years, I have continuously raised security concerns with officials and the health department.”

He said the main concern was that improvements to the security are maintained.

Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi confirmed that the security gate leading to where doctors slept was broken and that CCTV cameras were not manned properly.

“We are aware that where the attempted rape incident happened, the padlock of the security gate leading to hallway … didn’t work,” he said.

“Sometimes security matters fall through the cracks . It is not reluctance on behalf of the health department . It has never been department’s policy not to replace locks.”

He said doctors walking at night and in dark parking lots were supposed to call security guards to accompany them.

“Everybody must feel safe. Doctors, nurses, porters, patients – and visitors to the hospital.”

Widespread problem

Hassain said the lack of adequate security at hospitals was a widespread problem.

“We have been going hospital to hospital and collecting information. So far, each hospital’s safety and security measure is inadequate.”

A Sama task team would visit Pelonomi Hospital on Tuesday to find out what happened.

Intern doctors are vulnerable, said Cassim Lekhoathi, general secretary of the Denosa nursing union.