Teen arrested after attack on nurse and security guards
The Motherwell health centre in Port Elizabeth was closed on Sunday after a female nurse and two security guards were allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old patient late on Saturday night. Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the centre had been closed because nurses were scared to report for duty.
