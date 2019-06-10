WSU campus shut down amid protests
In a drama-filled day, three Walter Sisulu University cars were burnt, allegedly by protesting students, and management reacted by closing the Zamukulungisa site in Mthatha on Monday.
In a drama-filled day, three Walter Sisulu University cars were burnt, allegedly by protesting students, and management reacted by closing the Zamukulungisa site in Mthatha on Monday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.