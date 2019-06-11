Leader seeks united effort to curb illegal circumcisions
Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair Mwelo Nonkonyana has raised concern over the high number of underage boys who have been illegally circumcised in Buffalo City Metro and OR Tambo district. Nonkonyana embarked on a campaign to encourage traditional leaders across the province to take the lead in the winter initiation season.
