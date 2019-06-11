Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has defended his selections at the back and in the goalkeeping department in his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Baxter’s frontline defence – should he go with four at the back – of Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi and left-back Sifiso Hlanti looks solid and should leave no question marks.

However‚ it is among the back-up defenders where doubts have been raised‚ especially right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele and centreback Daniel Cardoso‚ whose‚ club‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ finished a miserable ninth in the 2018-19 Absa Premiership.

At goalkeeper‚ Darren Keet made the position his own with a stunning display in the 2-1 qualifying win against Libya that saw Bafana through to Egypt 2019‚ and SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams has been in form.

The selection of Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma – who has precious little international experience and is still really finding his feet in the domestic Premier Soccer Level level – as a third-choice would threaten to leave the squad thin at keeper should Keet become injured.