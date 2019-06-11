Villagers oppose bail for traditional leader

A group of angry villagers from the Port St Johns area picketed outside the local magistrate’s court calling for bail to be denied to Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders (ECHTL) member Sinikiwe Ndamase. He and five others are accused of killing his younger brother, headman Thandisizwe Ndamase, 41, who was gunned down at his home on May 24 by five men.

