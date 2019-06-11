'We didn't see it coming at all, Nichume was a fighter' - Mobi Dixon

After spending three years fine-tuning Nichume, honing and toning her craft, DJ Mobi Dixon, real name Mabi Ntuli, fails to make sense of why the late house vocalist took her life.

Nichume was on the brink of a promising music career when she was found dead at Greenstone, Edenvale. She was signed to Top Chap Media owned by Mobi.

He flies down to East London to see her family today.

"It [her suicide] does make sense. I'm a witness to a series of events leading up to this. The ancestors and God were trying to tell us and prepare us.

"So many things happened, and one of them is that we recorded a song called Camagu with Naakmusic. In it Nichume sings about amadlozi [ancestors] and amasiko [customs]. Now she is idlozi [ancestor]."

"We didn't see it coming at all. We knew about the depression and that she was seeing doctors and taking medication but we never thought she'd go so far. We thought she was in control. She was a fighter."