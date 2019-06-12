Outsurance told to remove 'misleading' testimonial TV ad

The ad watchdog, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), ordered Outsurance to withdraw or change a “misleading” TV commercial because it did not make a fair comparison.

Bryan Jones complained to the ARB about a commercial in which “Ricky”, 42, in Gauteng, is sharing his experience about switching the car insurance for a 2002 Volkswagen Golf 4 to Outsurance, and is saving R1,305/pm.

A disclaimer at the end of the commercial states: “Premium quoted is risk profile dependent. Ts and Cs apply.”

Outsurance said the commercial is Ricky Moodley’s testimonial about switching from Dial Direct to Outsurance. The insurer provided the ARB with Moodley’s insurance policies from Dial Direct and Outsurance.

But there was one key difference: Moodley was registered as the primary driver when he was insured with Dial Direct - on the Outsurance policy his wife is the primary driver.

Outsurance maintained the commercial is a “truthful presentation”.