Pastor, 52, accused of impregnating girl, 13
An East London pastor’s body shook with his sobs as he stood in the dock in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, charged with statutory rape.
An East London pastor’s body shook with his sobs as he stood in the dock in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, charged with statutory rape.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .