Province cuts marquees out of Sopa mix

Tents have cost more than R12m between 2011 and 2016

PREMIUM

In a drive to cut costs, newly elected Bhisho legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August will do away with the expensive marquees where hundreds of guests are hosted when the premier delivers his state of the province (Sopa) address in the coming weeks.

