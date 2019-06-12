News

Turf battle erupts at taxi rank

PREMIUM
By Tembile Sgqolana - 12 June 2019

Fist fights raged around the new but vacant R35m intermodal taxi rank in Komani at midday on Wednesday.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
Protesting WSU students
X