WATCH | Biker fighting for his life being mowed down at red light

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a bakkie collided with him, sending him flying as he waited at a traffic light in Bloemfontein.

A man driving the white bakkie hit Jason Pieterse in the early hours of Saturday morning in Zastron Street.

Pieterse miraculously survived the crash and is fighting for his life in ICU at Pelonomi hospital.

His father, Johan Pieterse, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the family became frantic when he did not arrive home.