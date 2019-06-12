WATCH | Biker fighting for his life being mowed down at red light
A 22-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a bakkie collided with him, sending him flying as he waited at a traffic light in Bloemfontein.
A man driving the white bakkie hit Jason Pieterse in the early hours of Saturday morning in Zastron Street.
Pieterse miraculously survived the crash and is fighting for his life in ICU at Pelonomi hospital.
His father, Johan Pieterse, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the family became frantic when he did not arrive home.
Pieterse said they started phoning people close to Jason to ask about his whereabouts.
"I asked my eldest son to phone the police to ask them if there was an accident reported."
He said the police suggested they contact Pelonomi hospital as that is where patients were often taken.
"When he phoned Pelonomi hospital they told us that my child has been lying there since 2:08am on Saturday. We then rushed to the hospital."
Pieterse said Jason, a part-time mechanic, had since regained consciousness but had fractures, and swelling and bleeding in the brain.
"The doctors suspect that he would probably have to go for a brain operation too, but they will only make a decision next week Tuesday when the swelling should have subsided."
Pieterse said the man who drove into his son brought his bike to their house on Sunday morning. "It looks like he picked his bike up and loaded it on his bakkie, but the Sunday he brought the bike in a different car.
"I personally met the guy, but he was very deceitful and told me that my son drove into him. I actually believed him and thanked him for being honest."
Pieterse said he saw the video of the incident only on Monday morning.
"You have no idea how I am feeling. When you are a father and someone does that to your child ..." an emotional Pieterse said.
"We can't thank the Lord enough. We just want to say thank you to friends, family and strangers for the support and prayers. The police and all the medical staff at Pelonomi supported us tremendously. We can't thank them enough for everything they have done for us."
Police spokesperson Const Wendy Nkabi confirmed that a reckless and negligent driving case had been opened.
She said the driver of the motorbike suffered head, chest and leg injuries and was first taken to Mediclinic before being transferred to Pelonomi hospital.
Nkabi said the driver of the bakkie fled the scene.
No arrests had been made, Nkabi said.