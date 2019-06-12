WATCH | Joy and tears as abducted Baragwanath baby arrives home

As the father of a baby snatched at birth cuddled the infant at home for the first time, it was with heartfelt relief - and the knowledge that the family will one day have to share the traumatic tale of abduction with her.

"Wow. You're finally home," Thabang Morodi said to his baby Nompumelelo, with a beaming smile.

The newborn was abducted from Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital last Thursday afternoon, a day after her birth. Police traced her to a home in the suburb a day later, reuniting her with her mother, Bikokuhle Hlatshwayo.

She remained in hospital for care after being born prematurely at eight months.

On Tuesday evening, she was welcomed home with dance, cheers and ululation by family members in the south of Johannesburg. Dressed in white fluffy babygro and wrapped in a pink blanket, everyone could not wait for their turn to hold the newborn.

Morodi was almost speechless as he held his firstborn, who had been kidnapped before he could even touch or see her. And then there was the delay in discharging her, which fed into his anxieties.