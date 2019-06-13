Gupta wedding causes a stir as Indian government accused of 'bending rules' for the family

Political parties and activists have criticised the Indian government for permitting a wedding extravaganza for the sons of Ajay and Atul Gupta at a ski resort, citing environmental concerns around scores of guests being flown in by helicopter.

The Times of India reported on Thursday that social-activism groups and political parties in India had blasted the country's government for “bending the rules” to accommodate the extravagant affair, which will take place over four days next week. Guests will be ferried to the luxury Auli ski resort in Uttarakhand from Delhi and Mumbai via a chartered fleet of helicopters.

Activists say a high court order is being ignored.

“High court order is being kept at bay to please [the] Gupta brothers and all rules are being bypassed to facilitate the ... wedding,” said Ravinder Jugran, a social activist.