Mobi Dixon: The priority should be giving Nichume a dignified send-off

Musician and businessman Mobi Dixon has responded to social media claims that he mistreated and failed to pay royalties to his artist Nichume Siwundla.

The Bhutiza hitmaker was found at a friend’s home last Thursday following an apparent suicide. She was signed to Mobi Dixon's record label, Top Chap Media.

Just hours before her memorial was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday, controversial Twitter parody account Man's Not Barry Roux claimed that Mobi had pleaded with the musician to quit her job to focus on music and promised her a stable monthly salary, but allegedly failed to pay her the full amount after the first month.