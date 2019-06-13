Vicki Momberg: 'I’m not guilty of a crime'

"I'm not guilty of a crime, I'm guilty of lashing out because of the trauma that I was under." This is what convicted racist Vicki Momberg said about her 2016 racist rant.

Momberg was convicted on four counts of crimen injuria last year for using the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators who were trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

She was sentenced to an effective two years in prison, but was released on bail after being granted leave to appeal last year.

She has now launched the appeal to overturn her conviction and sentence in the Johannesburg High Court.