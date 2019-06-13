Virgin Active pulls out before masturbation case reaches court climax

A criminal case against a man banned from a gym for allegedly masturbating ended prematurely on Thursday when Virgin Active withdrew charges.

The 18-year-old suspect was due to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court after the gym laid charges of sexual assault.

But the man's lawyer‚ William Fullard‚ told TimesLIVE charges had been dropped when Virgin Active agreed a settlement with his client before his court appearance.

The gym laid charges a month ago after saying it had banned the man for life. He was allegedly caught in the act by another gym member who recorded and posted the video on Twitter.