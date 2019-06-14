103-year-old still waiting for a house

PREMIUM

A 103-year-old Eastern Cape man who says he does not have much time left, only has one wish: to die and leave his granddaughter in a government-sponsored RDP house. Diliza Dyani said he had been waiting for the ANC-led government, which he said he had voted for since 1994, to build him a proper house.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.