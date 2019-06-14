News

Department slams call to arm teachers as 'irresponsible, reckless, dangerous'

By Nico Gous - 14 June 2019
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at the scene in Turffontein, Johannesburg, where Forest High School pupil Daniel Bakwela was murdered on June 3.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at the scene in Turffontein, Johannesburg, where Forest High School pupil Daniel Bakwela was murdered on June 3.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The department of basic education (DBE) has rejected calls for teachers to carry guns despite the recent spate of violent attacks at schools across SA.

"The call is irresponsible, reckless and dangerous, as this can only escalate the violence that is already causing huge distress among our teachers, learners and the community in general," spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Thursday.

"The department is, however, extremely concerned about the escalating violence involving learners and educators, particularly within the vicinity of schools."

Trade union the Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) has called for teachers to arm themselves. But Mhlanga said EUSA was not a recognised trade union in the basic education sector.

WATCH | Teacher bust overseeing exams with gun

A teacher filmed invigilating a grade 11 midyear examination with a gun hanging in his hand has been suspended, the Mpumalanga Department of ...
News
6 days ago

At least three recent stabbings, incidents of robbery, vandalism - and on Tuesday the murder of a 48-year-old teacher in KZN - are all indications of a growing problem.

Mhlanga said recent violence was due to unresolved issues, that most attacks happened outside school premises and that there had been a rise in gang-related activity involving pupils.

Mhlanga said the following measures were in place to deal with violence at schools:

  • 18,000 schools are linked to police stations in their vicinity and have agreements which entails random visits, information sessions, and search-and-seizure operations;
  • Pupils are taught life orientation to instil respect for fellow pupils and self-discipline; and
  • Sports are offered to "keep learners occupied and away from destructive activities".

Mhlanga said it appeared these measures were not yielding any results and urged school governing bodies, parents and communities to help.

"Crime prevention and the teaching of positive values and morals require a joint effort from all stakeholders, as the violent tendencies are not just a direct influence, but emanate from society."

Gangsterism and under-resourced cops blamed for school violence

The Western Cape education department says gangsterism and an “under-resourced” police force are at the heart a spate of violence in schools across ...
News
1 day ago

At least 13 school pupils face criminal charges in Gauteng: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants to pilot interventions including undercover police at schools and child professionals to rehabilitate ...
News
1 day ago

Pupil, 15, arrested for robbing classmates at school

Surveillance footage at a Sea Point high school has helped police nab one of the culprits involved in an armed robbery at the school last week - a ...
News
4 days ago

School violence a 'national emergency' that mirrors communities in which pupils live

School teachers cannot be expected to fix the psycho-social problems in communities that have led to a spike in pupils being killed, harmed or ...
News
1 week ago

Stabbing at EC school over food

A Grade 11 pupil is fighting for his life in ICU after he was stabbed, allegedly with a sharpened spoon by a fellow pupil for his school dinner.
News
1 week ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Mthatha farmers shown methods to make farming easier
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs
X