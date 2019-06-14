Does SA’s top contraceptive increase HIV risk? At last we know the answer

For almost 25 years, scientists and policymakers feared an injectable contraceptive used by millions of women made it easier for them to contract HIV.

But the science around it was inconclusive.

The answer was released on Thursday at the SA Aids conference in Durban and broadcast via a live stream worldwide.

The Depo-Provera three-month injection is used by as many as 75% of South African women because it is long-acting, discreet and does not require monthly visits to the clinic.



