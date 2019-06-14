News

East London taxi driver hijacked, stabbed to death

Attacker arrested after driving with victim’s body in car for hours

PREMIUM
By John Harvey - 14 June 2019

An East London metered taxi driver was hijacked and killed and his body driven around for hours by his attacker in the early hours of Friday.

