Pastor denies rape, says he loves teen mom
A pastor on Thursday testified at the East London magistrate’s court that he never raped a teenager, with whom he has a two-year-old daughter – saying they were in a loving relationship.
A pastor on Thursday testified at the East London magistrate’s court that he never raped a teenager, with whom he has a two-year-old daughter – saying they were in a loving relationship.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .