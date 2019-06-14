Pensioner gets R19,000 water bill ... but lives in a shack with no tap

The city of Cape Town is seemingly sending water bills to families in shacks, even though they get their water from communal taps and do not pay for water.

Most residents of Mkhonto Square in Nyanga have no water taps on their plots. But they are sent bills which they collect from the local crèche with their other mail, since they have no street addresses.

Community leader Zoleka Maliti said the shack dwellers want the city to stop billing them for water.

"We walk from communal taps with buckets of water balanced on our heads as if we live in a rural area," said Maliti. "We can’t pay such huge water bills."

She said: "We want the city to send senior officials to explain to us why we get water bills while residents staying in other informal settlement don’t pay for water."

The city said, however, that it does not send bills to residents of informal settlements and would investigate.

Another community leader, Kholeka Bangani, said about 450 families depended on two communal taps for water in Mkhonto Square. Some tried to avoid queues at the taps by going to nearby hostels to collect water, but were sometimes chased away by hostel dwellers.

Bangani said the two water taps sometimes produced water only in the early hours of the morning.

"Sometimes we wake up at 3am and flock to the two water taps to get water to drink, wash and cook," she said. "While we have a hard time getting water, our water bills keep on shooting up."