Police manhunt under way for killers of farmer

Police are searching for the killers of a 66-year-old man whose body was found next to a tractor on his farm near Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

The farmer was last seen alive on his farm Waaihoek on Saturday. A relative reported him missing on Tuesday.

"A search was conducted and his body was found in the plantation, not far from his residence," police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe said on Thursday.

He said a preliminary probe suggested that the farmer was struck repeatedly with a sharp object.