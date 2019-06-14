Vusi Khoza on Catzavelos' apology: 'Shove it where the sun doesn't shine'
Racist businessman Adam Catzavelos has apologised for his K-word rant in Greece.
In August 2018, Catzavelos recorded a video in which he used the k-word to describe how there were no black people on the beach
"Not one k****r in sight, f**king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!" he said in the video.
The video, which went viral, caused an uproar across the country and prompted the EFF in Gauteng to open a case of crimen injuria against him. His case was postponed until July 10.
Speaking outside the court on Thursday, Catzavelos told reporters that he was "completely embarrassed".
"In my moment of madness that I had last year, I am completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed at what I did and what I said.
"I express my sympathy and sorrow to anyone whose dignity was harmed," Catzavelos said.
However, the EFF's KZN chairman, Vusi Khoza, took to Twitter and told Catzavelos to “shove” his apology “where the sun doesn’t shine”.
You and your fellow racists are in a permanent state of madness. So, your racism is embedded and permanent. You can take your apology and shove it where the sun doesn't shine, thank you very much! https://t.co/ME8Caeo2eg— Vusi Khoza (@vusumuzikhoza) June 13, 2019
Many South Africans agreed with Khoza's suggestions, adding that Catzavelos must face the music here.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
I ALMOST felt sorry for him as a watched him being pursued by the media in a parking lot, hiding behind a hoodie.
Then I watched his racist rant again. On a beach in paradise, basking in his privileged life, cursing as he celebrated the lack of Africans.