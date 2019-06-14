News

Vusi Khoza on Catzavelos' apology: 'Shove it where the sun doesn't shine'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 14 June 2019
KZN Economic Freedom Fighters chair Vusi Khoza (centre) told Catzavelos to “shove” his apology “where the sun doesn’t shine”.
KZN Economic Freedom Fighters chair Vusi Khoza (centre) told Catzavelos to “shove” his apology “where the sun doesn’t shine”.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Racist businessman Adam Catzavelos has apologised for his K-word rant in Greece.

In August 2018, Catzavelos recorded a video in which he used the k-word to describe how there were no black people on the beach

"Not one k****r in sight, f**king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!" he said in the video.

The video, which went viral, caused an uproar across the country and prompted the EFF in Gauteng to open a case of crimen injuria against him. His case was postponed until July 10.

The crimen injuria case against businessman Adam Catzavelos was postponed to July 10 2019 to allow his lawyer to make representations to the Gauteng director of public prosecutions. A video of Catzavelos using the k-word on a beach in Greece, where he was on holiday, went viral in 2018.

Speaking outside the court on Thursday, Catzavelos told reporters that he was "completely embarrassed".

"In my moment of madness that I had last year, I am completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed at what I did and what I said.

"I express my sympathy and sorrow to anyone whose dignity was harmed," Catzavelos said.

However, the EFF's KZN chairman, Vusi Khoza, took to Twitter and told Catzavelos to “shove” his apology “where the sun doesn’t shine”.

Many South Africans agreed with Khoza's suggestions, adding that Catzavelos must face the music here.

Here is a snapshot of  some of the top reactions:

'I am utterly ashamed': Adam Catzavelos on his k-word video

The crimen injuria case against businessman Adam Catzavelos was postponed until July 10 to allow for his lawyer to make representations to the ...
News
1 day ago

Adam Catzavelos to stand trial over race rant filmed on Greek beach

Businessman Adam Catzavelos, who catapulted to notoriety last August after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no ...
News
3 weeks ago

Adam Catzavelos apologises for k-word video‚ says he will spend rest of life repenting

Adam Catzavelos‚ who caused national outrage after a video of him using the k-word went viral on Tuesday‚ has apologised to South Africa for the ...
News
9 months ago

Analysis | ‘Charges might not stick to latest k-word twit’

As outrage mounted against Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos for his use of the k-word and his shameless racism‚ lawyers say it will be very ...
News
9 months ago

WATCH | Social media finds k-word beach goer

After the Economic Freedom Fighters called for help to identify a man who took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where not a single ...
News
9 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
Mthatha farmers shown methods to make farming easier
X