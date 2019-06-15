Ramaphosa meets with Reserve Bank over high-profile vacancies

President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy finance minister David Masondo met with the board of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria on Friday to discuss vacancies at the bank.

"The meeting, which was attended by the deputy minister of finance, representatives of the non-executive component of the Sarb board and the governor of the bank was called to discuss vacancies which have arisen in the executive leadership of the central bank," Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday evening.

This comes after Sarb deputy governor Francois Groepe resigned in January, while the bank's deputy governor, Daniel Mminele’s term comes to an end at the end of this month, and governor Lesetja Kganyago’s term comes to an end in November 2019.