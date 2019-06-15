Sobbing student accused of mutilation and murder abandons bid for bail

A 19-year-old student accused of brutally killing his girlfriend Naledi Lethoba changed his mind about applying for bail on Friday.

Obed Leshoro appeared fleetingly in the Welkom Magistrate's Court, dressed in a brown bomber jacket. Unable to maintain a straight posture, he looked down and could not contain the tears pouring down his face.

Lethoba, 21, was found dead in an open field last month in Welkom. The gruesome nature of her killing shocked the town. Her breasts had been cut off and a knife was found protruding from her neck. Parts of her body had been burnt.

Leshore was arrested after being handed over by his parents, soon after her body was found.

He was going to make a formal bail application on Friday but his attorney said this was no longer the case.