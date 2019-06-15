WATCH | Hundreds pay tribute to Nichume at funeral

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the East London ICC to celebrate the life of Nichume Siwundla.

The house vocalist and former Clarendon High School pupil was found dead from an apparent suicide in Johannesburg last week Thursday.

Friends and siblings earlier paid tribute to the late singer with a joyful song dedication.

The mood is that of worship and praise as mourners pay tribute to the songbird who died last week.

A family speaker said Nichume, who’s name means ‘to grow and multiply’ lived up to her name and spread love to others.

She wanted her music to heal people.