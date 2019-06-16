AfriForum wants Zindzi Mandela fired for 'apartheid apologists' tweets
"Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs," and "They are cowards. You know those uninvited visitors who don't want to leave."
These are some of the tweets from SA's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, over the last few days that have AfriForum hot under the collar and calling for the government to fire her.
Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019
They are cowards. You know those uninvited visitors who don't want to leave. https://t.co/bbI87f0nqz— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019
I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves #OurLand https://t.co/4Pxm51gaqZ— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019
AfriForum deputy CEO Alana Bailey believes Mandela's tweets "displayed a rancorous attitude" towards white South Africans, and that they add to the "division of local communities" and are unconstitutional.
"With false allegations and demeaning terms such as 'cowards' and 'land thieves', she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating. Her defence that she is entitled to a personal opinion, shows a complete lack of insight into her responsibility in her position as ambassador," Bailey said in a statement on Saturday.
"The question therefore is whose interests she represents and how much work will be required to manage the relationship and reputation damage that she has now caused by these tweets."
Meanwhile social media is divided on Mandela's tweets.
Salutations to @ZindziMandela for always being on the side of the poor a brave woman who delivered a political speech on behalf of the iconic Mandela and mama Winnie during blood thirsty apartheid regime, we appreciate the love she has for African people #ZindziMandela #HandsOff pic.twitter.com/hT96AlAvMd— EFFJoziGroundForces (@Effgroundforces) June 16, 2019
No we’re catching feelings because as a paid public representative in a foreign country, she has resorted to racist ignorant insults of a portion of her country’s citizens .. this is both reprehensible and embarrassing.. she is not suitable to be an ambassador— Karin Morrow (@rinmor) June 15, 2019
And @SAHRCommission continues to ignore how the comments by the likes of @ZindziMandela and @Julius_S_Malema infringe on the constitutional right of white people to equality (s9), human dignity (s16), freedom of residence (s21), amongst other rights.— I am an African ?? (@Clint_ZA) June 15, 2019
(@hrw @UNHumanRights) https://t.co/6G2MBZTrwE