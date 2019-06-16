News

AfriForum wants Zindzi Mandela fired for 'apartheid apologists' tweets

By Nico Gous - 16 June 2019
Zenani and Zindzi Mandela (right), pictured in April 2018 at Fourways Memorial Park, Johannesburg, at their mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.
Image: GCIS

"Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs," and "They are cowards. You know those uninvited visitors who don't want to leave."

These are some of the tweets from SA's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, over the last few days that have AfriForum hot under the collar and calling for the government to fire her.

AfriForum deputy CEO Alana Bailey believes Mandela's tweets "displayed a rancorous attitude" towards white South Africans, and that they add to the "division of local communities" and are unconstitutional.

"With false allegations and demeaning terms such as 'cowards' and 'land thieves', she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating. Her defence that she is entitled to a personal opinion, shows a complete lack of insight into her responsibility in her position as ambassador," Bailey said in a statement on Saturday.

"The question therefore is whose interests she represents and how much work will be required to manage the relationship and reputation damage that she has now caused by these tweets."

Meanwhile social media is divided on Mandela's tweets.

