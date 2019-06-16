ANC Engcobo councillor dies in a hail of bullets at his vehicle
It is the second attempt in as many weeks
An Eastern Cape ANC ward councillor was shot dead on Friday evening in the second attempt on his life in less than three weeks.
An Eastern Cape ANC ward councillor was shot dead on Friday evening in the second attempt on his life in less than three weeks.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.