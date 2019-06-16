News

EC councillor gunned down, lone gunman sought by police

By Gugu Phandle - 16 June 2019
Jongisethi Phoswa, 59, was the ward 15 councillor in the Chris Hani municipality’s Rasmeni administrative area in Engcobo.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed the incident saying: “It is alleged that the deceased was on his way home while he was dropping off a passenger near his home from town. An unknown man appeared and fatally shot the deceased. Police were summoned and on arrival, they found the victim already deceased. A case of murder was opened.” 

X