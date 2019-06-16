EC councillor gunned down, lone gunman sought by police

Police are on the search for a lone gunman after an Eastern Cape ANC councillor was shot and killed on Friday evening.

Jongisethi Phoswa, 59, was the ward 15 councillor in the Chris Hani municipality’s Rasmeni administrative area in Engcobo.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed the incident saying: “It is alleged that the deceased was on his way home while he was dropping off a passenger near his home from town. An unknown man appeared and fatally shot the deceased. Police were summoned and on arrival, they found the victim already deceased. A case of murder was opened.”

