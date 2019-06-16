News

Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls

By Nico Gous - 16 June 2019
Community members castrated and killed a man accused of raping two girls in Ivory Park near Tembisa on Saturday night.
Community members castrated and killed a man accused of raping two girls in Ivory Park near Tembisa on Saturday night.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Community members apparently castrated and killed a man accused of being part of a gang who allegedly raped two girls, aged 14 and 18, on Saturday night in Ivory Park near Tembisa in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said in a statement on Sunday that the two girls were allegedly walking to Lindokuhle township when three suspects armed with a gun and a knife confronted them.  

"The suspects then raped them repeatedly. A member of the public who saw the incident alerted the community who came out and confronted the alleged rapists," Dlamini said.

"Two of the suspects managed to escape and the other was caught and allegedly killed by members of the community at the scene."

The police opened a murder case. No arrests have been made.

Pastor denies rape, says he loves teen mom

A pastor on Thursday testified at the East London magistrate’s court that he never raped a teenager, with whom he has a two-year-old daughter – ...
News
2 days ago

Sex workers thank Ramaphosa

The Asijiki Coalition for the Decriminalisation of Sex Work, its members and allies gathered outside Parliament on Wednesday to thank President Cyril ...
News
1 week ago

Manhunt under way for man who allegedly raped child, killed mother

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a man who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl and killed her mother in Msholozi, a village near White River.
News
1 week ago

Doctor bites off tongue of would-be rapist

A 24-year-old Free State female doctor bit a man’s tongue so severely he required surgery, after he allegedly attempted to rape her at the hospital ...
News
1 week ago

Man who shot, raped mother on EC farm convicted for 'unspeakable horror'

The man accused of raping a 45-year-old businesswoman and tormenting her three young children on a farm outside Hankey, has been convicted on all 17 ...
News
1 week ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF president Julius Malema addresses supporters at June 16 lecture
Musical tribute to ex Clarendon pupil Nichume Siwundla's
X