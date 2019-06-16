Michaelhouse embroiled in 'assault' case involving several pupils

One of the country's most prestigious schools, Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal, has been caught up in a "clear case of assault" in which one pupil was injured.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the incident took place last month and involved several students.

Chairperson of the board of governors at the top school Anthony Hewat confirmed on Saturday night that there was an "incident" involving pupils, but denied claims that a student had been hospitalised.

The school was also adamant that the incident did not involve bullying.