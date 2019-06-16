News

Michaelhouse embroiled in 'assault' case involving several pupils

By Jessica Levitt - 16 June 2019
The prestigious Michaelhouse school has confirmed that a case of bullying involving students is being investigated.
One of the country's most prestigious schools, Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal, has been caught up in a "clear case of assault" in which one pupil was injured.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the incident took place last month and involved several students.

Chairperson of the board of governors at the top school Anthony Hewat confirmed on Saturday night that there was an "incident" involving pupils, but denied claims that a student had been hospitalised.

The school was also adamant that the incident did not involve bullying.

"What happened last month was a clear case of assault as opposed to an incident of bullying. All parents are being communicated with officially from the rector's desk this morning [Sunday], so a more thorough response to this antisocial behaviour will be in the public domain shortly," said spokesman Murray Witherspoon.

TimesLIVE understands the pupils involved in the case face expulsion, with Hewat confirming that there was a "judicial appeal process" under way. He said no further comment could be provided pending the outcome of this process.

The private boys' boarding school is ranked as one of the top schools in the country, both academically and in sports. Tuition and boarding fees cost more than R250,000 a year.

In August last year a teacher at the school quit over an "inappropriate relationship" with a pupil. A letter was sent to parents about the incident, but no police action was taken.

