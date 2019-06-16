WATCH | Malema addresses supporters after EFF June 16 rally was delayed by over three hours

The EFF’s lecture to commemorate the June 16 uprising was delayed by over three hours on Sunday to allow supporters time to pack the hall at the University of Fort Hare.

EFF president Julius Malema addressed supporters in his Youth Day lecture at a packed Alice campus at the event that was supposed to have started at 10am today, but only kicked off after 1pm.

The EFF told the Dispatch that they had to allow all the supporters time to get into the hall and it “took long”.

The lecture eventually kicked off after 1pm when the EFF president Malema and the party's leadership arrived at the University.