WATCH | Malema addresses supporters after EFF June 16 rally was delayed by over three hours

By Soyiso Maliti - 16 June 2019
EFF president Julius Malema and party leadership before Malema addressed supporters at the June 16 Youth Day lecture at the Alice campus of Fort Hare University.
Image: Soyiso Maliti

The EFF’s lecture to commemorate the June 16 uprising was delayed by over three hours on Sunday to allow supporters time to pack the hall at the University of Fort Hare.

EFF president Julius Malema addressed supporters in his Youth Day lecture at a packed Alice campus at the event that was supposed to have started at 10am today, but only kicked off after 1pm.

The EFF told the Dispatch that they had to allow all the supporters time to get into the hall and it “took long”.

The lecture eventually kicked off after 1pm when the EFF president Malema and the party's leadership arrived at the University.

EFF president Julius Malema addresses supporters at June 16 lecture
