Couple spreads ‘money for jam’ skills to KWT
As unemployment continues to leave a bitter taste in already poverty-stricken communities, a British pensioner couple based in Cape Town’s Noordhoek believe their jam-making skills project could help some communities strike a sweet deal and rescue them from this sticky situation.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.