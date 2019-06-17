To date McNamara has knitted more than 500 jerseys
Granny’s creations warm the city’s little ones
At any time of the day Doris McNamara can be found knitting warm, colourful kiddie’s garments. Relying on donations from friends and community members, McNamara turns scraps of wool into cuddly bed socks, mittens, hats, jerseys and even woolly dresses, which are all donated to various local children’s homes and charities in East London, including the Canaan Care Centre, Guardians of Hope, Breath of Life and The King’s Children’s Home.
