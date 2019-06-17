Help to transform needy schools
International ambassadors brought hope to the launch of the transformation of rural and township schools programme on Friday. The event, hosted by The African Show Coalition Institute (Tasci), was held at Hlokoma High School in NU4 Mdantsane. It was attended by school principals, education officials, and delegates from the European Union led by EU diplomacy ambassador Marcus Cornaro, his wife, Dr Astrid Cornaro, Poland’s ambassador Andrzej Kanthak and Switzerland consul-general Andreas Maager...
