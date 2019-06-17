Taxi drivers live in fear, suspect a syndicate is targeting them
Metered taxi drivers in East London are living in fear following the killing of a colleague in the early hours of Friday.
Metered taxi drivers in East London are living in fear following the killing of a colleague in the early hours of Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.