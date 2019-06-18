'Abusive' wife sets husband's car alight outside police station

A 47-year-old woman appeared in court on Tuesday after she allegedly set her husband's car alight outside the Boksburg North police station at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Const Justice Ramaube said the husband went to the police station on Sunday to seek help, saying he had been abused by his wife.

Ramaube said while the man tried to open a protection order against her, she went outside and set his Nissan bakkie alight.

"The woman is alleged to have set her husband's car alight, which at the end affected one police officer's car very badly.

"A community member who witnessed the [incident] alerted the police who then (searched for her and) ... arrested her a few miles from the station," he said.

The woman faces a charge of malicious damage to property.