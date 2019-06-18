Cala community calls for Mvuleni to be probed

Four organisations in the Cala community have taken allegations contained in an audit report against Sakhisizwe municipality manager Dumile Mvuleni to the public protector’s office for investigation. The provincial government is also delving into issues raised by the organisations. Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha confirmed he would attend a meeting at the municipality on Wednesday.

