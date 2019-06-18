MEC: EC agriculture sector could create much-needed jobs

To ensure the agriculture industry thrives and creates much-needed jobs in the Eastern Cape, it will require all hands on deck. This according to rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, who has identified partnerships between government and the private sector as key if the province is to maximise the advantages of its rural nature.

