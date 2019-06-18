Reserve Bank signals cut in interest rates likely

The SA Reserve Bank has signalled its willingness to drop interest rates, saying inflation outcomes over the past 10 months mean policy has not been as accommodative as it could have been.

In response to questions from Business Day last week, the central bank said that using real interest rates — which strip out the impact of inflation — as a measure, on balance, monetary policy since 2008 had been accommodative of the weak economy “although the degree of accommodation has declined in the past 10 months in particular”.

Central banks usually describe policy as “accommodative” to describe conditions in which they believe money to be cheap enough to make it easier for businesses to borrow, while tighter conditions imply the opposite.

“This decline in accommodation, measured based on short-term real interest rates, has been caused by an unexpected fall-off in consumer prices, mostly caused by two factors: a sharp decline in the price of imported goods due to rand appreciation early in 2018 and much lower food prices than expected,” the Bank said.

At the last meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) in May, the Bank narrowly decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%, with two of the five members voting for a 25-basis-point cut. That would have been a reversal of an increase in November that proved controversial in some quarters, coming even as the Bank indicated the inflation outlook had improved.

The Bank, which next meets to decide on policy on July 16-18, has come under even more political scrutiny since then, with debates in the ANC and its alliance partners reignited over its mandate and the extent to which it takes economic growth and employment into account.

It is also a sensitive time in terms of key personnel, with President Cyril Ramaphosa still to appoint a replacement for Francois Groepe, who resigned as deputy governor in January. The term of another deputy, Daniel Mminele, is due to end in June. Governor Lesetja Kganyago’s first term is due to finish in November, though he has said he is ready to serve again should Ramaphosa ask him.

A range of inflation dynamics, including food prices, weak demand in the economy and moderating wage growth had eased inflation, the Bank said.

Lower inflation has resulted in higher real interest rates, which the Bank said had now started to “create space for policy”, which could be interpreted to mean a rates cut sooner rather than later.

In the last MPC statement, Kganyago said that the implied path of policy rates generated by the Bank’s quarterly projection model was for one cut of 25-basis points to the repo rate by the end of the first quarter of 2020. That did not stop some economists from speculating that a reduction may come as soon as July, provided there was not a major increase in currency volatility leading up to the meeting.

Statistics SA data due out on Wednesday will show that the annual inflation rate stayed at 4.4% in May, below the mid point of the 3%-6% target range, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. In its May statement, the Bank said it expected headline inflation to average 4.5% in 2019, down from a previous forecast of 4.8%. However, it saw the average climbing to 5.1% in 2020, before dropping again to 4.6% for 2021.