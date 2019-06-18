TSHISA | Ifani on what chased him home and why he's back in the spotlight

After more than two years since he left the industry suddenly and without warning, Ifani has decided to come back. He told TshisaLIVE why he left, where he's been and what brought him back.

The Xhosa rapper said it was a combination of things that saw him leaving the industry at the peak of his career, adding that he had to do it for his sanity.

"I've been at home, in Nelson Mandela Bay. I haven't been on these entertainment streets. I haven't been doing TV things or music things. But I have been making music here and there - although I'll admit that most of the time I was just doing nothing, being a beach bum," he said.

"I left because I honestly felt like I needed some time to myself, not in a clichéd way, but in a way that came from me thinking ... I have been hard at work and for a long time, when am I ever gonna rest?

"But I never stopped making music. I just stopped doing the other parts, like doing interviews and just being in this [entertainment industry] space," he said.