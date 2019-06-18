WATCH | Supporters of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede clash with police outside ANC office

This comes after a decision by the ANC in KZN that she be placed on leave for 30 days amid a corruption case involving a Durban solid waste tender in which Gumede has been implicated.

Gumede is on R50‚000 bail after being arrested for corruption relating to the R230m tender.

A delegation of supporters was allowed into the building to enter into talks with senior party officials regarding their grievance.

Earlier‚ ANC deputy chairperson in KZN‚ Mike Mabuyakhulu‚ attempted to address Gumede's supporters outside the entrance to the ANC office‚ but was chased away. The protesters insisted on talking to provincial chair Sihle Zikalala or secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli instead.