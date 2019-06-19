Bold plans for Ebuhlanti unpacked
Popular East London hang-out spot, Ebuhlanti, will soon be open to other businesses when Buffalo City Metro Development Agency opens a bidding system for those who want to make money in the park.
Popular East London hang-out spot, Ebuhlanti, will soon be open to other businesses when Buffalo City Metro Development Agency opens a bidding system for those who want to make money in the park.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.