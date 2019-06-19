FNB will take back 'free money' paid into customers' bank accounts

FNB confirmed on Wednesday morning that it would be reversing transactions which resulted in money being mistakenly paid into some customers' accounts.

"We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers' transactional accounts has been resolved. The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases.

"Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused," the bank said.

This after many took to social media on Tuesday evening saying they had received "blessings" from FNB.

"So FNB decided to bless me me with R176k @FNBSA what am I supposed to do with it, I don't want to get arrested," one comment read.

A second comment read: "Everyone is getting money from FNB, something Standard bank will never do for me. Now I’m thinking about all those times they called me to open an account with them."

FNB has urged its customers with specific queries on their accounts to contact their bankers, or to call 087 575 9404 (personal banking), or 087 736 2247 (business banking).