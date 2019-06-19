Mkhwebane will not apologise for 'rogue unit' remarks: 'It boggles the mind'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not apologise for statements she is accused of making about former Sars officials Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg – because they are “neither false nor defamatory”.

That is what Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“Nowhere in her statements does she mention Mr Pillay and Mr Van Loggerenberg. It boggles the mind how reference to the so-called ‘rogue unit’, in the view of Mr Pillay and Mr Van Loggerenberg, imputes their involvement when in fact the unit employed a number of people,” said Segalwe.

“It is also a mystery how Mr Pillay and Mr Van Loggerenberg conclude that the public protector’s statements - that there are threats to arrest and poison her - are false and defamatory.

She was talking about information that is factual and falls within her personal knowledge.”